D4vd's Tesla Was Loaded With Air Fresheners When Celeste's Body Was Found

Prosecutors say D4vd's Tesla was not only storing Celeste Rivas' decomposing body, it was also loaded with nearly a dozen air fresheners when her remains were found ... and they showed photographic evidence in court.

At least 11 air fresheners were scattered throughout the Tesla ... according to photos shown in court Wednesday as part of D4vd's preliminary hearing.

LAPD criminalist Chelsea Murillo said the air fresheners were in the center console, the rear seats and the front trunk ... where Celeste's remains were decomposing in two bags.

When ya think about it ... the presence of 11 air fresheners seems to offer a possible explanation for why Celeste's decomposing body was not sniffed out sooner ... despite weeks of scorching summer temperatures leading up to the grisly discovery.

Murillo said the front trunk had a "strong odor" when she inspected the car on Sept. 9 ... the day after Celeste's remains were found.

On Tuesday, the court was shown graphic crime scene photos of Celeste's remains while an LAPD investigator testified officers noticed what appeared to be Celeste's name tattooed on D4vd's finger during the booking process.

The judge also heard testimony from Interscope Records executives, who said D4vd remained signed to the label for eight months after prosecutors allege he killed Celeste. The executive testified Interscope paid D4vd and companies tied to him more than $5.1 million between 2022 and 2025 before terminating his recording agreement in December 2025.

Another witness testified D4vd earned an estimated $12 million between 2023 and 2025.

Los Angeles County D.A. Nathan Hochman has said the death penalty remains on the table.