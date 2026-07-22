D4vd Murder Case: Interscope Dropped Singer 8 Months After Alleged Killing

D4vd remained under contract with Interscope Records for eight months after he allegedly murdered Celeste Rivas ... with the label cutting ties just four months before his arrest.

Louis Poimiroo -- Interscope's senior vice president of finance -- testified Wednesday during Day 2 of D4vd's preliminary hearing ... confirming the singer's contract through Mogul Vision was terminated in December 2025, and no payments were made to him in 2026.

The timeline is striking ... prosecutors allege D4vd stabbed 14-year-old Celeste to death inside his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025. Just three days later, he released his debut studio album, "WITHERED."

Poimiroo testified Interscope paid D4vd and entities connected to him more than $5.1 million between 2022 and 2025 -- including roughly $2.3 million in 2025 alone. The payments covered recording funds, legal and management fees, and other expenses tied to his music career.

The executive said D4vd's recording agreement had a minimum potential value of $7 million and could have reached $19 million if Interscope exercised its options for additional albums. The label also received a cut from brand partnerships with Bose, Hollister, Crocs and AMC.

A separate witness testified Tuesday about D4vd's finances ... estimating the singer earned roughly $12 million between 2023 and 2025. The witness also said D4vd was paid a $600,000 advance after signing with Interscope in 2022, followed by a larger payment later.

As we reported ... Day 1 of the hearing featured gruesome photos of Celeste's remains, which her parents watched from the courtroom gallery.

An investigator also testified officers spotted what appeared to be Celeste's name tattooed on D4vd's finger during the booking process ... and Los Angeles County D.A. Nathan Hochman said the death penalty remains on the table.