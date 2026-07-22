Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Want Widow Removed As Estate Administrator Over Alleged Mismanagement

Chadwick Boseman's brothers want his widow to be removed as administrator of his estate nearly 6 years after his death ... and they are petitioning the court to have it done ASAP.

Kevin and Derrick Boseman beelined it to a Los Angeles court Friday and submitted legal docs outlining a list of reasons why they believe Chadwick's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, has mismanaged the estate and why she should be removed from having control.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kevin and Derrick claim Taylor left the entire family in the dark about the status of his estate ... despite a 2022 court order that said their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, were legally entitled to a combined 50% share. The court order gave Taylor control of the other half after Chadwick died without a will in place.

But, nearly four years later, Chadwick's brothers allege his widow has not finished distributing the estate's assets and has continued controlling it completely on her own.

Chadwick's estate includes money from movie residuals and royalties, his image and intellectual property rights, investments, insurance policies, bank accounts, and personal belongings ... and his brothers claim his family has no clue about what's going on with any of it. This includes the more than $3 million in assets in various bank accounts.

Chadwick's brothers say his widow still needs to transfer a long-term care insurance policy to their mother, properly close and distribute money from Chadwick's various bank accounts, account for SAG-AFTRA residual payments Chadwick earned after his death and collect and distribute unclaimed property belonging to Chadwick.

They say this has left Chadwick's parents without funds and insurance they're entitled to, prevented them from pursuing business opportunities involving Chadwick's legacy, caused emotional distress and allowed Taylor to continue to solely profit from Chadwick's name and image.

And, they say Taylor is well aware of their issues, as they have made numerous pleas to her to set things straight.

Kevin and Derrick are now asking the court to hold Taylor in contempt for failing to follow the court's 2022 order and force her to distribute the remaining estate assets as well as provide a complete accounting of the estate within 30 days. They also want to permanently remove her as administrator and appoint attorney Jason Rubin to take over.

Going forward, Kevin and Derrick ask the court to bar Taylor from signing major contracts involving Chadwick's estate without the family's approval, require her to hand over copies of all contracts related to the estate, and require her to pay the family's attorney's fees and legal costs.