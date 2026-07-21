Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wendy Williams' Guardian Settles Legal Battle With A&E Over Doc

Wendy Williams Guardian Settles Legal Battle With A&E Over Documentary

By TMZ Staff
Published
wendy williams a&e
Getty

Wendy Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, settled the legal battle with A&E Television Networks over the former talk show host’s documentary, TMZ has learned. 

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Sabrina and A&E said they resolved all issues and the lawsuit was being dropped. 

wendy williams crying sub getty swipe
Getty

In the original lawsuit, Sabrina demanded the release of the documentary be halted, which did not happen, and for additional damages. She claimed Wendy was dealing with “very serious medical issues” that rendered her “effectively incapacitated.” 

Wendy Williams Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Wendy Williams Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Sabrina claimed A&E should not have filmed Wendy, which A&E said was nonsense. 

As TMZ previously reported, Wendy is currently living in an assisted living facility, despite her efforts to terminate her guardianship.

Related articles