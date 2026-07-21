Wendy Williams' Guardian Settles Legal Battle With A&E Over Doc

Wendy Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, settled the legal battle with A&E Television Networks over the former talk show host’s documentary, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Sabrina and A&E said they resolved all issues and the lawsuit was being dropped.

In the original lawsuit, Sabrina demanded the release of the documentary be halted, which did not happen, and for additional damages. She claimed Wendy was dealing with “very serious medical issues” that rendered her “effectively incapacitated.”

Sabrina claimed A&E should not have filmed Wendy, which A&E said was nonsense.