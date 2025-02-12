Wendy Williams Signs Legal Document to End Guardianship

Just hours after TMZ's documentary on Wendy Williams dropped on Tubi, the wheels started turning to end her guardianship.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Wendy signed an affidavit Wednesday afternoon asking the judge to set her free. According to the affidavit, Wendy says she has "regained capacity" to function without a guardian.

Wendy also says in the affidavit ... she does NOT have Frontotemporal Dementia, despite what doctors had claimed. In our Tubi documentary -- "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" -- we explain Frontotemporal Dementia never gets better, and anyone who watches knows ... Wendy is much better than she was 2 years ago.

Our sources say Wendy will be re-evaluated by a doctor next Tuesday ... and this doctor was selected by the attorney Wendy has hired to end the guardianship. We're also told the following day, her lawyer will file an Emergency Order to Show Cause -- translation, a petition to force the issue with the judge who has the power to end the guardianship.

If the judge turns down the request to end the guardianship, we're told Wendy will demand a jury trial where jurors will decide if Wendy has regained her capacity to run her own life without guardian control.

In our documentary, Wendy says she feels like a prisoner, with no freedom to get fresh air, no internet, no incoming phone calls, no visitors, and various other restrictions.