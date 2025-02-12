Wendy Williams Says Son Mishandled Her Money, But She Still Loves Him

Play video content TMZ Studios

Wendy Williams is going to Miami this weekend for her dad's 94th birthday -- it's the first time she's been able to socialize in many many months -- and she'll be spending time with her son, whom she believes took advantage of her financially and triggered her guardianship.

Wendy appeared on Harvey and Mark Geragos' podcast, "2 Angry Men," and they asked her whether it was going to be awkward interacting with her son, Kevin. As Mark noted, Wendy handled it diplomatically -- and made it clear she's looking forward to seeing Kevin.

Wendy talks about the mishandling of her money in TMZ's new documentary, "Saving Wendy," which is streaming for free on Tubi. She says her guardianship was launched after her bank, Wells Fargo, noticed a number of hefty unauthorized withdrawals were being made. Wendy believes Kevin and others were behind it. Kevin has said he did nothing wrong.

But, the guardianship judge seems to side with Wendy. TMZ is privy to court documents, in which the judge said back in September ... "While Mr. Hunter, [her son, Kevin] apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior, the court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn't willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation."

The documentary showcases Wendy's life in an assisted living facility, in which she is confined to a room on the 5th floor, she rarely gets fresh air, she has no internet and virtually no one can call or visit her. Wendy says she feels like a prisoner.

The doc raises questions about the guardianship and whether it should end, because many believe Wendy is back to her old self.

Wendy will be re-evaluated by doctors, who in the past determined she had Frontotemporal Dementia. Thing is ... that condition NEVER gets better -- only worse -- yet Wendy sounds way better than she did in the Lifetime docuseries which was shot a few years ago.