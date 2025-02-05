Wendy Williams Says She'd Work With Lifetime Again After Guardian's A&E Lawsuit

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Wendy Williams is setting the record straight about her conservators suing A&E last year after the Lifetime doc on her life dropped -- saying she’s down to work with the network again.

WW appeared on "The Breakfast Club" podcast Wednesday, explaining she 100% didn’t agree with the lawsuit her temporary guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed against A&E -- the parent company of Lifetime.

She straight-up said she doesn’t have frontotemporal dementia, nor is she incapacitated -- health claims that popped up right before the "Where Is Wendy Williams?" documentary, which was supposed to be her big comeback.

Overall, she made it clear she wasn’t some blubbering mess like the lawsuit made her out to be.

Wendy also said the whole doc deal was made on her behalf, but even with all that, she’d still work with Lifetime because the people were cool to her -- just as long as it’s on her terms.

The whole lawsuit’s a mess -- Morrissey claimed the final doc came as a shock to them. But the creative team clapped back, saying they wouldn’t have made it if they knew about the diagnosis.

