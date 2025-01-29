Wendy Williams Fires Attorney Amid Battle to Get Out of Guardianship

Wendy Williams wants out of her guardianship so desperately, she's fired the attorney she hoped would help get her case before a judge.

A source with direct knowledge of Wendy's case tells TMZ ... Wendy fired Linda Redlisky, who had been Wendy's court-appointed personal attorney.

The source says Wendy had asked Redlisky to file paperwork to get the ball rolling for a trial to decide whether the guardianship is truly necessary. We're told Wendy's pissed that never happened, so she pulled the trigger on Wednesday, canning Redlisky.

As we've reported, Wendy is currently in an NYC assisted-living facility, which she describes as a luxury prison -- she's not able to receive incoming calls, and has no access to electronic devices, aside from a non-smartphone.

Harvey Levin and Charlamagne Tha God have spent considerable time speaking with Wendy in recent weeks, and have said she sounds as normal -- lucid, articulate and opinionated -- as when she had her talk show.

Wendy's said she wants to be able to go to Florida to celebrate her father's upcoming 94th birthday, and it seems she's trying everything she can to make that happen.