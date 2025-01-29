Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wendy Williams Fires Attorney Amid Battle to Get Out of Guardianship

Wendy Williams Fires Attorney Amid #FreeWendy Fight

Published
Wendy Williams Fires Attorney Amid Battle to Get Out of Guardianship
Getty

Wendy Williams wants out of her guardianship so desperately, she's fired the attorney she hoped would help get her case before a judge.

A source with direct knowledge of Wendy's case tells TMZ ... Wendy fired Linda Redlisky, who had been Wendy's court-appointed personal attorney.

Linda Redlisky no credit 1

The source says Wendy had asked Redlisky to file paperwork to get the ball rolling for a trial to decide whether the guardianship is truly necessary. We're told Wendy's pissed that never happened, so she pulled the trigger on Wednesday, canning Redlisky.

As we've reported, Wendy is currently in an NYC assisted-living facility, which she describes as a luxury prison -- she's not able to receive incoming calls, and has no access to electronic devices, aside from a non-smartphone.

0117-wendy-williams-harvey-launch-art-2
SHE SEEMED FINE TO ME
TMZ.com

Harvey Levin and Charlamagne Tha God have spent considerable time speaking with Wendy in recent weeks, and have said she sounds as normal -- lucid, articulate and opinionated -- as when she had her talk show.

wendy-williams-audio-1
FEELING LOCKED AWAY
Power 105.1 / The Breakfast Club

Wendy's said she wants to be able to go to Florida to celebrate her father's upcoming 94th birthday, and it seems she's trying everything she can to make that happen.

We've reached out to Redlisky, but no word back yet.

related articles