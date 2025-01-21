Wendy Williams Guardianship Controversy Spurs N.Y. Senator to Push for New Law

Wendy Williams' guardianship woes are commanding the attention of at least one New York lawmaker ... who's making a big push so her family can easily visit her.

Anthony Palumbo, a N.Y. state senator, tells TMZ ... today, he is re-introducing a piece of legislation that would change guardianship laws regarding family visitation in the state.

According to Palumbo, "Karilyn's Law" would allow families to visit loved ones by filing a motion with the court ... the guardian would then have 10 days to show the court if the person intending to visit is displaying inappropriate conduct -- and if not, they can visit.

He says the law is designed to ensure family members have a legal path to visit a loved one under a guardianship, which he thinks is lacking under the existing framework.

Palumbo has been following Wendy's case for years, and says her being locked up in an apartment is tragic. He goes on to say that even if her memory is failing, she should still be allowed to be with her family instead of forcibly separated from them.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Palumbo hopes the newfound attention surrounding Wendy's case will spur lawmakers into action. He first proposed Karilyn's Law in 2022, but it didn't get passed.