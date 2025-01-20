Comedian Luenell Calls Pal Wendy Williams' Conservator 'The Devil'

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian Luenell is taking shots at the conservatorship controlling Wendy Williams' life ... going as far as to call the TV personality's legal guardian "the devil."

We caught up with the comedian at LAX following Wendy's recent pleas for freedom -- in which she compared her current treatment to prison -- and the actress made it clear she supports her friend 100 percent.

As Luenell sees it ... Wendy wasn't hurting anyone but herself before she was put into a court-appointed conservatorship in 2022 ... defending Wendy's situation is unacceptable, comparing it to Diddy's even -- who is currently incarcerated while awaiting his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Luenell says she has no way to reach out to Wendy, who she views as a real friend after the media personality helped her with her career.

Still, Luenell thinks Wendy should be reunited with her family, cats, and possessions, feeling this would be the most healing thing for Wendy as she continues to battle frontotemporal dementia.

She adds ... "I don't care about the conservator. They're the devil. And they need to let Wendy come back and get with her family. Free Wendy!"

Luenell's stance on the matter comes days after Wendy had multiple phone conversations with TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin ... where she sounded lucid and like her old self.

Wendy also appeared on "The Breakfast Club" last week, where she detailed how she's been mistreated for years by her conservator, Sabrina Morrissey.

Roberta Kaplan, who is the attorney for Wendy's guardianship, addressed the controversy by claiming WW has good days and bad days ... though, Wendy later told TMZ that's a bunch of B.S., adding she's never even met this attorney.