Kamala Harris Totally Shocked by Election Loss, Says Journalist Amie Parnes

Kamala Harris was so stunned by her election day loss to Donald Trump she couldn't even put her defeat into words, and she felt like Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi let her down ... according to a revealing new book about her failed presidential bid.

Author and journalist Amie Parnes joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" for an inside look at the Harris campaign, from start to finish ... telling us when Trump was declared the winner, Kamala was in absolute shock at her Naval Observatory residence.

Tim Walz was equally stunned as he got the bad news in his Washington D.C. hotel room ... and Amie says Harris and Walz both believed they would beat Trump and J.D. Vance.

Amie co-authored, "Fight: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House" -- with Jonathan Allen -- and she also breaks down the dynamics between Harris and other top Democrats ... namely, Obama and Pelosi.

She tells us Kamala wanted Obama and Pelosi to do more to rally the party around her after President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her ... and was disappointed Barack and Nancy felt she couldn't win in November.