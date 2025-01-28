Lady Gaga Will 'Fight' for LGBTQ+ Community Amid New Trump Administration

Lady Gaga is not backing down from her crusade for the LGBTQ+ community, as many members foresee a grim outlook with the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Mother Monster -- as fans call her -- promises to be there for the community as she acknowledges the 2024 presidential election was "devastating" for so many. She promises Elle in a new interview ... "We're not going down without a fight. We will stick together. It's going to be hard but I'm up for it. We're up for it."

Gaga says she plans to support the LGBTQ+ community in small but impactful ways, which means reaching out to her loved ones feeling threatened by the current administration and being generally available for them. She explained ... "Yes, I'm devastated, but what does it mean for me versus someone else?"

The "Paparazzi" hitmaker says she's realized supporting people with grassroots efforts is just as important as using her celebrity to preach to the crowd ... though that doesn't mean she won't speak out for the community publicly as she's done in the past.

Gaga has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community and marginalized groups for years ... further confirming her stance when she showed up for Kamala Harris at her final campaign rally in November to perform "God Bless America" and "Edge of Glory."