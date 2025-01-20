Donald Trump Says God 'Saved' Him to Make America Great Again in Inaugural Speech

Play video content

Donald Trump is Commander in Chief again … and is already coming out swinging in his Inauguration Day speech.

Trump, who previously served as the 45th President of the United States, was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol Building Monday for his second term, where he was greeted with a standing ovation, "U.S.A." chants, and an air kiss from his wife, Melania Trump.

After the traditional ceremonial moments -- including guest speakers, prayers, oaths, and musical performances -- Trump took the podium and spoke to the nation about his plans for his 2nd administration … which he promised would bring about a "thrilling new era of national success."

Here's the gist of what he pledged ... he plans to put "America first" these next 4 years with the goal of becoming the envy of every other nation.

He believes he was "saved by God" from the July assassination attempt on his life to "Make America Great Again" ... which includes issuing a national emergency at the southern border, halting illegal entry into the country, revoking the Green New Deal, enforcing the acknowledgment of only 2 genders, halting diversity programs, planting a flag on Mars, among other declarations ... in short, what he views as a "complete restoration of America."

Trump vows the "golden age of America begins right now" ... but not before taking shots at President Joe Biden and his administration ... who notably did not stand with others during key moments in the speech.

He accuses 46's administration of betraying and failing the American people by being unable to manage "a simple crisis" at home or abroad.

He adds ... "My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and, indeed, their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over."