Melania Trump's Inauguration Day Outfit Compared to the Hamburglar

Melania Trump's Inauguration Day look is facing quite a bit of criticism online ... mainly thanks to the outfit's similarities to one fast food mascot.

Check it out ... the former First Lady, who is set to become FLOTUS again Monday afternoon, stepped out for husband Donald Trump's Inauguration in Washington D.C. in a navy trench coat, gloves, white top, and a navy-blue wide-brim hat with a white stripe ... an ensemble which looked an awfully lot like the Hamburglar's getup, according to the Internet.

Yes, online trolls are already roasting Melania for seemingly channeling the McDonald's character for her hubby's big day ... with many crediting Mrs. Trump's hat for really bringing the look home.

As you know, the McDonaldland character is famous for wearing a black wide brim with a distinct yellow strip across the middle. While Melania's accessory is an entirely different color, critics couldn't help but call out the similarities in its shape and size ... and how it covered the First Lady's eyes.

However, not everyone felt the online roast was fair to Melania ... with many Trump supporters flocking to X to praise the incoming FLOTUS for her beauty and style.

MT probably isn't losing sleep over the chatter online ... as we're sure she's just trying to stay warm amid the frigid temperatures in the nation's capital.