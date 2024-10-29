Melania Trump Discusses Donald's Reaction to Her Pro-Choice Stance in Book

Play video content Fox News

Melania Trump is standing tall alongside her hubby, Donald Trump -- opening up about life after his scary assassination attempts and tackling her conflicting pro-choice stance.

The former First Lady dished about the impact of her recent comments about abortion rights on Tuesday's installment of "Fox & Friends" ... making it clear while her view might've caught the public off guard, Donald was in the loop "since the day we met" -- so her book revelation was not a surprise to him.

It looks like the pair respectfully agrees to disagree on that topic. Melania took a moment to plug her memoir, "Melania" ... saying if folks want the full scoop on what "my body, my choice" truly means to her, they'll find the deets in those pages.

Elsewhere, she also got real about life after the 2 recent attempts on her husband's life, admitting that things have gotten so dicey lately that she's been extra picky about her daily choices -- what to do and where to go.