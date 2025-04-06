Jessica Alba Enjoys Tropical Vacation With Kids Amid Cash Warren Divorce

Jessica Alba is living her best life, hitting the tropics for a fun-filled getaway with her kids amid her divorce to Cash Warren.

On Friday, the actress posted a series of Instagram photos and videos, showing her having a blast on a beautiful beach with her 3 young children — Honor, Haven and Hayes.

In one pic, Jessica is all smiles as she poses during a night out with Honor, Haven and Hayes. In another snap, she's seen kicking back on the beach while staring at the ocean. In yet another, Jessica gives her youngest Hayes a smooch on the cheek.

Play video content

Jessica is also photographed on the sand with a couple of friends — all of whom look amazing in their bikinis. And there's plenty of other footage ... check it all out for yourself.

The "Fantastic Four" actress certainly knows how to kick back and relax ... we saw her soaking up the sun in Cabo in February as well with the company of her son.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jessica's little vacay comes after she filed for divorce from Cash in February after 16 years of marriage. Cash has filed his own divorce papers, which mirror Jessica's.

Play video content TMZ Studios