Jessica Alba Hits Cabo Beach With Son After Divorce Filing From Cash Warren

Jessica Alba’s ditching the L.A. clouds for some Mexican sunshine ... turning her split from with Cash Warren into the perfect excuse for a little R&R.

The actress has been out and about since filing for divorce last week, and she was living her best life in Cabo Thursday -- bikini on, glow up strong, and soaking in all that sunshine.

Jessica was keeping it chill and topping up her tan -- all while hanging out with her 7-year-old son, Hayes, who she shares with Cash.

If Jessica was nursing a broken heart, it sure didn't show -- she looked all kinds of happy and carefree, like she already knew every guy would be lining up once she’s ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

But for now? It’s all about those unforgettable moments with her little guy.