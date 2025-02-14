Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jessica Alba Hits Cabo Beach With Son After Divorce Filing From Cash Warren

Jessica Alba Plenty of Fish in the Sea!!!

Published
Jessica Alba's Cabo Bikini Bod
Backgrid

Jessica Alba’s ditching the L.A. clouds for some Mexican sunshine ... turning her split from with Cash Warren into the perfect excuse for a little R&R.

The actress has been out and about since filing for divorce last week, and she was living her best life in Cabo Thursday -- bikini on, glow up strong, and soaking in all that sunshine.

Jessica Alba Sun Bathing In A Floral Bikini
Backgrid

Jessica was keeping it chill and topping up her tan -- all while hanging out with her 7-year-old son, Hayes, who she shares with Cash.

Jessica Alba Sun Bathing In A Floral Bikini
Backgrid

If Jessica was nursing a broken heart, it sure didn't show -- she looked all kinds of happy and carefree, like she already knew every guy would be lining up once she’s ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

But for now? It’s all about those unforgettable moments with her little guy.

cash warren alone backgrid sub
Backgrid

While Jessica was living her best beach life, Cash was keeping it more low-key over in L.A. -- swinging by the digs he used to share with Alba to grab a few things before heading back to his swanky new bachelor pad.

