Bianca Censori Back to Her Breast Exposing Ways, See The Photo

I'm Back And So Are My Boobs!!!

Bianca Censori is back to showing off her boobs ... after taking a bit of a hiatus.

Kanye West's wife posted an eye-popping photo of herself on Instagram Stories -- and she didn't leave anything to the imagination from the waist up.

But from the waist down, she put on some clothes, wearing tight leggings that accentuated her shapely body with a pair of high heels on her feet.

You may recall ... Bianca had been sporting more conservative attire since late April when she served as a guest critic for an architecture event at Columbia University.

In early May, Bianca also covered up during a couple outings in Los Angeles. On one occasion, she was fully clothed as she and Ye arrived at an event for Ye's daughter, North West.

On another occasion, Bianca flew solo for a spa day in L.A., squeezing into a sheer bodysuit that didn't really hide her breasts.