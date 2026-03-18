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Bianca Censori Back to Her Scantily Clad Ways After Courthouse Interlude

Bianca Censori Back To Showing Off Her Half-Naked Bod ... Enjoy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
A Busty Bianca Censori Struts Her Stuff In Los Angeles
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Bianca Censori is back to her old tricks again ... showing off her scantily clad body after a brief legal excursion that saw her do something she almost never does -- cover up!

Kanye West's better half pulled up in a Porsche at an L.A. fashion studio Wednesday and jumped out to greet a friend before strolling inside the building.  

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As you can see from these ultra sexy pics ... Bianca is back with a vengeance after her courtroom interlude and leaving little to the imagination in her semi-sheer low-cut blue tank top, white mini-shorts and green pumps.

Speaking of her legal affairs ... Bianca testified as a witness at Ye's recent trial at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles. The Australian-born model surprised everyone when she arrived on the steps of the courthouse wearing a conservative long black dress.

Ye's ex-project manager, Tony Saxon, sued Kanye over the rapper's chaotic Malibu mansion remodel that Saxon oversaw. At the trial, a jury awarded Saxon $140,000 in damages, but Kanye has filed a motion to overturn the decision.  

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Back to Bianca ... she looks friggin' amazing!

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