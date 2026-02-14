Bianca Censori Heads to Spa Ahead of Valentine's Day

Bianca Censori will look picture-perfect for her hubby Kanye West for Valentine's Day -- 'cause she was out getting a spa touch-up the day before!

Check it out -- a photog caught her headed out of a Los Angeles medspa Friday looking as radiant as ever ... and showing off what her mama gave her in one of her signature curve-hugging outfits.

Play video content BACKGRID

The architectural designer dolled up in a pair of lavender tights that left little to the imagination and an off-the-shoulder chocolate brown blouse ... finishing the body-contouring look with a pair of white heels.

Her tiny tights also accentuated her voluptuous behind ... it's all in the clip!

Bianca stepped out solo a few weeks back as well when she headed to a facial clinic in West Hollywood ... and she opted for another skin-tight look.