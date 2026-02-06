Bianca Censori Says Kanye West Came Into Her Life Before Kim Kardashian Divorce

Bianca Censori is finally breaking her silence ... and she’s not easing into it, starting at the beginning of her relationship with Kanye West, which she said kickstarted shortly after he reached out to her -- while he was still married to Kim Kardashian.

In a tell-all interview Friday, the Aussie architect says she first linked up with Ye when he roped her in to work for his Yeezy brand as head of architecture ... and claims their romance sparked around the same time Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

Bianca tells Vanity Fair it wasn’t some whirlwind scandalous affair, but simple proximity -- long hours together at Yeezy, constant calls, nonstop time -- that slowly turned into something more.

She adds that she and Ye are actually very similar people, but makes one thing crystal clear elsewhere in the interview: those headline-grabbing nude looks? Her call, her art ... not Kanye pulling the strings.