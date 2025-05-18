Kanye West & Bianca Censori Relationship, Video Timeline

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West and Bianca Censori haven't shied away from showing off their romance in public ... laying it as bare as Bianca's body in one of her mesh outfits.

The attention-grabbing couple first drew eyes back in January 2023 ... and, news that they'd actually married in a small ceremony came out shortly after.

While at first she was merely Kanye's wife, Bianca quickly became a household name in her own right ... rising to fame for her fashion sense as she and Ye traipsed across Europe together that summer.

At the beginning of 2025, Kanye and Bianca's relationship went off the rails ... with sources telling us Kanye's offensive social media posts proved too much for his better half.