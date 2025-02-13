Kanye West and Bianca Censori Split

Kanye West needs a new muse ... because his relationship with Bianca Censori is donezo.

Ye and Bianca have split and are heading hurtling towards a divorce ... according to the Daily Mail, citing a source close to the rapper. A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ both sides have reached out to divorce attorneys.

Play video content 2/2/25 BACKGRID

The split comes on the heels of Kanye and Bianca's controversial appearance at the Grammys and Ye's antisemitic, hateful and misogynistic social media rant, where he declared himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

It's been just 11 days since Kanye paraded a nearly naked Bianca around the Grammys red carpet ... when he told her to drop her fur coat and reveal her see-through dress.

Kanye and Bianca were spotted having fun and engaging in some serious PDA at a Grammys after-party ... but apparently, the feeling did not last.

A couple days after the Grammys, Kanye went on a wild rant on X ... and things got so bad he started posting porn, prompting Elon Musk to censor his account, which reportedly led to Ye deactivating it.

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye also put out a Super Bowl commercial that linked to his Yeezy website, where the only thing for sale was a shirt with a swastika. The merch caused outrage and has now been removed from the site.

As we first reported ... Ye and Bianca, a former Yeezy architect, had a secret wedding ceremony around January 2023 ... and then they embarked on a globetrotting, whirlwind romance.

Kanye and Bianca were never shy in public ... she pretty much showed every inch of her body in various revealing outfits, culminating in the Grammys appearance.