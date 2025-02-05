Kanye West Grabs Bianca's Butt, Kisses Her During Hands-On Outing
Kanye West Gets a Handful Of Bianca!!!
Kanye West’s PDA game is still going strong -- this time with a full-on butt grab during a chill outing with Bianca Censori.
The rapper was in total hands-on mode -- grabbing Bianca, keeping her close Tuesday night in West Hollywood ... sneaking in kisses as she strutted down the street in a rare -- yet still skintight -- covered-up look as they were leaving dinner.
As usual, Bianca was impossible to miss, rocking a white jacket, slightly sheer stockings, and sky-high heels ... while Kanye played photographer, snapping away and proving yet again he's her ultimate hype man.
After dinner and the public display, Bianca and Ye parted ways -- the rapper joined Playboi Carti, and they drove off.
It is slightly shocking to see her covered up here ... especially since her recent barely-there Grammys look is already cemented in history, the latest in a very long list of skin-baring looks.
The pair kept the spotlight on them at the after-party Sunday night -- licking, laughing, and living it up -- because let’s face it, a PG-rated moment from these two would be the real surprise!