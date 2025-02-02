Kanye West and Bianca Censori Arrive at Grammys, Bianca Strips Naked on Carpet

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards ... and, Censori made an instant splash by stripping naked on the red carpet!

The controversial rapper and his wife pulled up to the event Sunday evening ... and, while Bianca was originally wearing a black fur coat, it didn't stay on her long.

Check out the pics ... Bianca is wearing just a sheer dress -- totally see through. It shows off ever inch of her skin -- and, it's essentially like she's wearing nothing at all.

For someone who has never shied away from wearing revealing outfits, this is a whole new level of sheer -- no top or bottom coverage at all ... on arguably the biggest stage Bianca's ever been. It appears Bianca was later made to cover up ... but, everyone got a long look at her body.

This is the first time Kanye has been to the Grammys since 2015 though he has won several awards while not in attendance ... most recently in 2022 when he won two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Obviously, 2022 is when public opinion about Kanye changed ... 'cause in December of that year he made a series of antisemitic comments -- when he made positive comments about Adolf Hitler and promoted Holocaust Denial.

Streamer Kai Cenat dapped up Kanye on his way into the Grammys today, clearly happy to see him despite his controversial views ... though it remains to be seen if other celebs in attendance will treat him with the same reaction.

BTW ... Taylor Swift is presenting at the ceremony tonight -- and, you know all about their beef.