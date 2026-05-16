Brandi Glanville Thinks Spencer Pratt Could Win L.A. Mayoral Race

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Says Spencer Pratt Has What It Takes to Become L.A. Mayor Brandi Glanville Unfilitered

Brandi Glanville thinks Spencer Pratt's got a serious chance to win the L.A. mayoral race ... even if she's not quite ready to throw her support behind him.

The 'Real Housewives' alum veered into politics on her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast with co-host James Maas ... mentioning her fellow reality star's run to take over the highest seat in Los Angeles.

Glanville says she's not sure who she's voting for -- she doesn't like incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, but it seems she doesn't usually vote Republican -- regardless, she says Spencer's got a good chance. Nithya Raman was entirely snubbed going without a mention from Brandi.

BG mentions all of the stars who have transitioned from Hollywood to politics -- Arnold Schwarzenegger, Omarosa, Ronald Reagan and, of course, sitting prez Donald Trump -- and she thinks Pratt's got a good chance to join them.

Like we mentioned, she still seems hesitant about who she's voting for ... though she does give a "Go, Spence" at the end to show a little love for "The Hills" star.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Discusses Living in Bel Air Hotel, Not Trailer TMZ.com

We've told you all about Spencer's mayoral run ... from its early stages in January on the first anniversary of the devastating Pacific Palisades fire -- to more recently when Harvey and Charles questioned a campaign ad he ran involving his Airstream trailer.

If he does win, we know cameras will roll in the L.A. mayor's office ... because he's signed on to a reality show which will heavily feature his wife, Heidi Montag, and their kids as they adjust to Pratt's new position.