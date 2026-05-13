AOC Tells Spencer Pratt to Own His Own Story as He Runs for L.A. Mayor

Play video content Video: AOC Tells Spencer Pratt to Own His Story Amid L.A. Mayor Run TMZ.com

AOC's got some advice for Spencer Pratt in the wake of the revelation he's not living in his now-famous trailer but rather at the swanky Hotel Bel Air -- authenticity rules, so own your story.

Charlie got the Bronx-born Congresswoman out on Capitol Hill Wednesday ... and chatted her up a subject she knows well ... first-timers entering the political world.

AOC isn't well-versed on reality TV, but she knows a thing or 2 about entertainers running for office. Long story short -- it ain't necessarily good or bad.

AOC used her own experience as a waitress/bartender as guide on how to navigate a political campaign -- don't shy away from who you are because, if you try, you lose authenticity and trust. Spencer, you got that?

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Discusses Living in Bel Air Hotel, Not Trailer TMZ.com

Harvey asked Spencer if his campaign ad -- where he talking about where he's living now -- was deceptive. He said, "I have never told anyone I lived in it [the trailer]. Yet in his now-famous campaign ad, Spencer stands in front of the trailer with the door open and declares, "This is where I live." As we reported, he's been staying at the Hotel Bel Air, which is as ritzy as it gets.