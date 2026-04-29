AOC Says It's Possible We've Already Had A Gay President

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says someone needs to check the White House closets ... because it's entirely possible we've already had a gay president!

Charlie got the Bronx-born Congresswoman out on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon ... and asked if a female or a gay president will move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. first.

AOC told him to hold his roll -- because the question has a built-in assumption -- that we've never had a president who was into guys.

She didn't name names, but there have been books written and documentaries produced about Abraham Lincoln, and his possible predilection for men ... for example -- "Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln" -- a film suggesting our 16th President might've had more than just a brotherly love for some of his fellow Americans.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2024 Video: 'Lover of Men' Director Shaun Peterson Says Evidence Is Clear - Lincoln Was Gay TMZ.com

The movie's director, Shaun Peterson, joined us on "TMZ Live" back in 2024 ... and made a pretty compelling case that makes us think AOC might've hit this nail on the head.