'Love On The Spectrum' Star Subodh Garg Talks Dating Life With TMZ DC

I'm Looking For Love In All The Right Places!!!

Congressmen and staffers aren't the only folks TMZ DC is hunting down on Capitol Hill ... we're also coming across reality TV personalities like "Love on The Spectrum" star Subodh Garg, who is on a search of his own.

Charlie bumped into Subodh and he told TMZ DC he's in town to talk to Congress about Autism Awareness Month ... and do some date scouting.

Subodh says he hasn't found any potential mates in DC just yet ... but he's got some other trips planned all across America ... and even Down Under ... so it seems he's leaving no stone unturned.

Seriously, the guy is doing all he can ... telling us he's also dabbling in online dating ... though it sounds like a busy schedule is getting in the way.

Subodh is a gentleman and a scholar ... when he's not studying or lobbying, he's firing off some very respectful direct messages to potential admirers.