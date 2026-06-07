'Summer House' Star Kyle Cooke Seen Kissing a Fan During DJ Set

Kyle Cooke has fans doing a double take after a video surfaced showing the "Summer House" star appearing to kiss a fan during a DJ appearance in Delaware over the weekend.

In the clip posted to social media, Kyle is seen working the crowd during his Saturday set ... when he leans in toward a female fan near the DJ booth. The two appear to share a brief kiss before Kyle gets right back to the music as the crowd cheers around him.

Kyle Cooke kissing a fan at his DJ set yesterday. #SummerHouse



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It's unclear exactly what led up to the moment, but the video is already making the rounds online and sparking plenty of chatter among Bravo fans.

The timing couldn't be more interesting ... as the footage surfaced just days before Part 3 of the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion is set to air Tuesday night, with tensions already running high among cast members following a drama-filled season.

As longtime viewers know, Kyle's relationship with estranged wife Amanda Batula has been a major storyline on the hit Bravo series, making any interaction involving the reality star's love life likely to generate attention from the show's devoted fanbase.

Whether the kiss was simply a playful fan interaction or something more innocent, fans are already dissecting every angle of the clip ahead of the reunion finale.