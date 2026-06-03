Carl Radke Says ‘Summer House’ Drama Brought Him Closer to Ex Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke says the drama rocking "Summer House" has had one unexpected side effect ... it's actually brought him closer to ex-fiancée and co-star Lindsay Hubbard.

We caught up with Carl at LAX -- as fans continue dissecting Part 2 of the explosive Season 10 reunion -- and we had to ask where things stand these days between him and Lindsay, as they've been seemingly closer than ever, after their very public split in 2023.

According to Carl, the tension caused by castmates West Wilson and Amanda Batula has ended up uniting some of the show's longtime veterans ... saying the drama has pulled him closer not only to Lindsay, but also fellow OGs like Kyle Cooke.

However, before fans start shipping "Carlindsay" again, Carl made one thing crystal clear ... there is absolutely zero chance he and Lindsay get back together romantically, but he appreciates the friendship they've built and hope they can be an example to their fans.

As for his love life, Carl says he's dating and having fun, but he's keeping the details under wraps for now ... but he tells us to stay tuned for next season for the hit Bravo show to learn more.

With Part 2 currently dominating the conversation, Carl tells us all three installments of the Season 10 reunion are equally messy and promise plenty more fireworks before everything wraps up.