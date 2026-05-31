'In The City' Star Kenny Martin Not Buying Amanda Batula, West Wilson Timeline
'In The City' Star Kenny Martin Amanda & West's Timeline Is Fishy
The "Summer House" relationship scandal is reverberating across the Bravo universe ... and "In The City" star Kenny Martin says something's not adding up with Amanda Batula and West Wilson's relationship timeline.
We got Kenny in New York City and our photog asked him about the "Summer House" reunion ... which hasn't exactly done much to clear up exactly when Amanda and West's romance began.
Kenny says he's not buying what Amanda and West are selling ... the couple says their first kiss happened in February and they didn't start banging until officially defining their relationship at the end of March ... and he explains what makes it feel fishy, at least in his view.
Putting aside the girl code and guy code conversations, Kenny says the biggest thing for him that came out of the "Summer House" reunion was KJ Dillard opening up about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.
Kenny explains how KJ's situation hits close to home.
We also asked Kenny about some drama on his "Summer House" spinoff ... so check out the clip.