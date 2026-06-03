Lindsay Hubbard Screams at West Wilson After Amanda Batula Exits Stage Crying at 'Summer House' Reunion

Play video content Video: Lindsay Hubbard Confronts West Wilson After Amanda Batula Leaves Reunion in Tears Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard blew up on West Wilson during the latest part of the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion ... and it's a hard watch.

In the episode, Amanda Batula shuts down and exits the stage in tears after she can't take the heat from her castmates ... and West just sits there. That is, until Lindsay screams at him to "man up" and chase after his girl.

West, however, isn't sold that's the best move ... arguing that they'll all just attack him for leaving, too. But, Kyle Cooke -- Amanda's estranged hubby -- takes a calm approach to the situation, and his advice encourages West to head on out to check in on Amanda.

The cast is obviously unimpressed by Amanda, saying there are loads of unanswered questions and she can't keep shutting down. Lindsay even compares the situation to her past in the hot seat ... it's all in the clip.

Last night's episode marked the second of the 3-part "Summer House" reunion. And as you know, most of the chatter has been surrounding Amanda and West's shocking romance.

Lindsay surely hasn't danced around a thing thus far ... continuously calling out the pair for going behind their closest friends' backs to be together. And Tuesday night, the "Summer House" OG called out West for just using girls to clout-chase ... and says he will eventually dump Amanda when his needs are fulfilled.