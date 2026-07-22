'Top Chef' Eric Adjepong Allegedly Abused Daughter, Ordered to Stay Away From Her

"Top Chef" and Food Network star Eric Adjepong has been ordered to stay away from his daughter for one year after he allegedly abused her ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... Eric shares his daughter, Lennox, with his ex-wife, Janell Mack, and court proceedings began in May, with the final hearing taking place on July 10. The hearing resulted in an order requiring Eric to stay away from Lennox, her residence, her school, and her childcare providers through July 10, 2027. He is also barred from contacting the child, who was born in 2018.

While the details of the alleged abuse are under wraps, Janell's attorney, Todd Mohink, tells TMZ ... "I believe the court did its job to protect the best interest of the child."

Eric tells TMZ through his attorney ... "Because this matter involves my young daughter, whom I love deeply, I intend to protect her privacy and will not discuss the underlying allegations or other sensitive family matters publicly other than to say that these allegations arose in the context of a long running divorce and custody proceeding, which finally concluded on June 2, 2026."

He tells us he respects the court and is "strictly complying with every facet of the order."

Eric adds ... "It is my fervent hope that in the future my ex-wife and I can resolve these matters privately and through the proper legal channels, rather than in the press, if only for the well-being of our daughter."

TMZ has also learned there were no criminal charges filed in this matter.

Eric is a Washington, D.C.-based chef who was a finalist on season 16 of Bravo's "Top Chef" and returned for season 17 of "Top Chef All-Stars." He can also be seen on an array of Food Network shows, including Selena Gomez's "Selena + Chef."

He and Janell tied the knot in 2017 but separated in 2021.

In a statement on social media, Janell says ... "My daughter has watched me rebuild our life focused on our safety after I divorced her father four years ago. I've also taught her about body autonomy, consent, boundaries, and to tell the trusted adults around her when she feels unsafe."