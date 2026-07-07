'RHOBH' Annemarie Wiley Has Lost Touch With Former Castmates Amid Divorce Drama

Annemarie Wiley is no longer in touch with her former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' castmates ... but TMZ has learned that doesn't mean they've stopped caring about what she's going through amid her nasty divorce from Marcellus Wiley.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Annemarie gradually lost touch with her former castmates after exiting the Bravo series in 2024. She joined the show as Kyle Richards' friend and neighbor and also shared a friendly rapport with Erika Jayne during her lone season, though she often clashed with Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

We're told there hasn't been communication between Annemarie and her former 'RHOBH' castmates since her departure.

Despite the distance, our sources tell us there's still a great deal of sympathy for Annemarie in the wake of her split from Marcellus and the allegations of "continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation" she detailed in her court filings.

We're told whatever happened on camera has long been set aside, and the feeling is this isn't about Housewives drama ... it's about Annemarie and her three children.

According to our sources, those who knew Annemarie through the show were shocked by the allegations, and they hope she gets whatever help and protection she needs as the legal process plays out.

We broke the story ... Annemarie filed for divorce and requested a restraining order after Marcellus was arrested over the weekend in Florida on a domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged hotel incident. Marcellus has denied the allegations.