'RHOBH' Garcelle Beauvais Mourns Sister Carole's Death in Emotional Tribute

Garcelle Beauvais is mourning a heartbreaking loss ... the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says her sister, Carole Beauvais, is dead.

Garcelle shared the sad news Tuesday on social media, sharing fond memories of her sister and photos of them together.

The cause of death is unclear.

In her emotional message, Garcelle says she'll never forget the times they laughed until it hurt ... adding that whenever she told Carole "I love you," her sister would always respond, "I love you more."

The reality TV star also is also remembering Carole for supporting her after she gave birth to her twin sons Jax and Jaid ... recalling how her sister would sleep in the nursery just to help out. She said Carole had a special bond with her son, Oliver, too.

Garcelle ended the tribute by saying she hopes Carole is reunited with their mother and that the two are now laughing together again.

The loss comes during an already eventful stretch for Garcelle. As TMZ previously reported, she announced last year she was leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after five seasons ... saying she wanted to focus more of her time on family, including her children and new projects.