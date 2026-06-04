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Brandi Glanville Hosts TMZ Brunch Bus, Says There's No Way She'll Return To 'RHOBH'

TMZ Brunch Bus Brandi Glanville's Done With 'RHOBH' But Not Done Partying With Us!!! 🍾

By TMZ Staff
Published
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BRANDI BRINGS THE GLAM!!!
Video: Brandi Glanville Hosts TMZ Brunch Bus, Says She Won’t Return to ‘RHOBH’
TMZ.com

Brandi Glanville isn't looking in the rearview mirror -- 'cause she tells TMZ there is absolutely zero chance she'll ever return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The TV firecracker climbed aboard the TMZ Brunch Bus tour alongside her 'Unfiltered' podcast cohost James Maas and didn't mince words ... saying she'd much rather do a game show than jump back into a reality TV world where people wind up "going to jail or getting divorced."

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TMZ.com

Catch the full clip, 'cause Brandi gets refreshingly honest about where she's at these days ... opening up about rebuilding her confidence after a difficult stretch of dealing with facial issues, anxiety, and stepping away from the spotlight.

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Of course, this wasn't exactly a therapy session on wheels. The Brunch Bus kept the party rolling with stops at Hollywood Distillery for Purple Lush cocktails, St. Felix, and a final rooftop hang at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

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By the time the ride wrapped up, Brandi made one thing crystal clear ... she's done with Beverly Hills and hoping fans will join her every Thursday on her podcast 'Unfiltered.' 

If this looks like your type of Sunday Funday ... you might wanna grab tickets for the next Brunch Bus before seats disappear!!!

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