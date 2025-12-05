Brandi Glanville Says She Got Diagnosis For Face Parasite

Play video content

Brandi Glanville says she finally has a diagnosis for why her face was suddenly disfigured ... and it sounds like a huge relief.

We got the former 'RHOBH' star in Sherman Oaks on Friday at the grand opening for goGLOW and our photog asked her about the face parasite that's been bothering her for a couple years.

Brandi says she finally got a medical diagnosis just yesterday, and when she called her mom to tell her the news, her mother started bawling.

It's kinda sad ... Brandi says the multi-year saga with her face turned her into an introvert and created a lot of dark thoughts ... which is why her mom was so relieved Brandi had gotten to the bottom of the great facial mystery.

Brandi's not revealing her exact diagnosis here, sounds like she's planning some grand announcement on social media or elsewhere ... but you can tell in the clip that she's really happy to have something pinpointed.

Plus, Brandi's looking a lot better these days.

It's been a long road for Brandi -- she's said she sunk six figures into figuring out what the heck was going on -- and she tells us the road to recovery won't be easy.

It will be interesting to see what Brandi says the culprit was ... we're all on pins and needles.

