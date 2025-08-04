Brandi Glanville Burns Face With Nair While Battling Facial Parasite

Play video content TikTok / @brandiglanvilleofficial

Brandi Glanville is in serious pain after a DIY beauty experiment went horribly wrong -- burning her face with Nair while trying to fight off a facial parasite.

The former "RHOBH" star shared a graphic TikTok on Sunday showing red, blotchy burns covering her chin, cheeks, and nose. "I know I look attractive," she said, before adding, "Good news, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

Glanville explained she applied Nair -- a chemical hair-removal cream -- to her face because exfoliating seems to irritate her facial parasite. "Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out," she joked before admitting she overdid it.

She warned fans not to follow her lead, saying she left the cream on for seven minutes, which caused the severe burns.

Brandi also claimed Nair burned the loose skin off her arms and cautioned others to tread carefully. To soothe the damage, she recommended a homemade spray of aloe vera, cucumber, and black tea.

Glanville said last year she was battling a facial parasite and was hospitalized in April after her symptoms worsened. She also said her medical costs have skyrocketed, saying she's out more than six figures and out of funds.