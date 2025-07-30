Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brandi Glanville Says She's Finally Getting Answers About Her Facial Disfigurement

Brandi Glanville I'm Finally Getting My Face (And Life) Back!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
brandi glanville main getty x composite
Getty Composite

Brandi Glanville’s finally getting answers -- after months of her face doing a disappearing act, the mystery’s starting to clear up.

In an X post Tuesday, Brandi Glanville thanked Dr. Michael R. Scoma -- an infectious disease doc -- for stepping in to help crack the case, saying it’s finally making her excited to live life again.

brandi glanville dr scoma tweet x sub
X / @BrandiGlanville

Brandi added that while she’s still getting to the bottom of her face mystery, she’s also on a mission to fix her teeth, gain 10 pounds, and make out with a hot guy or girl -- priorities in order!

Michael R. Scoma M.D. michaelrscomamd
michaelrscomamd.com

As you know, Brandi’s been working with medical pros -- even celeb plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow -- to fix her facial issues, but until now, it’s been a serious uphill battle.

In fact, Brandi said the whole ordeal tanked her sex life -- she hasn’t had any action since October 2023.

Brandi Glanville face

But hey, looks like that dry spell might be coming to an end!

