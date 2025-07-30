Brandi Glanville Says She's Finally Getting Answers About Her Facial Disfigurement

Brandi Glanville’s finally getting answers -- after months of her face doing a disappearing act, the mystery’s starting to clear up.

In an X post Tuesday, Brandi Glanville thanked Dr. Michael R. Scoma -- an infectious disease doc -- for stepping in to help crack the case, saying it’s finally making her excited to live life again.

Brandi added that while she’s still getting to the bottom of her face mystery, she’s also on a mission to fix her teeth, gain 10 pounds, and make out with a hot guy or girl -- priorities in order!

As you know, Brandi’s been working with medical pros -- even celeb plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow -- to fix her facial issues, but until now, it’s been a serious uphill battle.

In fact, Brandi said the whole ordeal tanked her sex life -- she hasn’t had any action since October 2023.