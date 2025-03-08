Brandi Glanville Gives Depressing Update on Facial Condition

Brandi Glanville provided a recent update to her fans on her health problems -- and it ain't pretty.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star took to X on Thursday and wrote that she's "f***ing miserable" because her face is literally melting away. She added that she can't fake it anymore ... her face is worse than ever!

Play video content

In her latest X post, Brandi says she was getting better and looking normal after doctors prescribed her antibiotics and other medications.

However, Brandi says she couldn't afford to stay on the medications because they fell outside her insurance plan and now she's begging for her life to change.

Making matters worse, Brandi also revealed one of her friends is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital, but didn't say who or what for.

Play video content DECEMBER 2024 TMZ.com

As you know, Brandi has been in contact with medical professionals -- including famed plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow -- to help her overcome her facial disfiguration, but, thus far, it's been a real struggle.

She says her mysterious condition -- which has yet to be diagnosed -- has taken its toll on her sex life ... she hasn't gotten any since October 2023.