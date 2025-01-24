Brandi Glanville Stuns in New Bikini Pics After No Sex Confession

I'm Hotter Than Ever In My Pink Bikini

Brandi Glanville looks absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram photos, this after the reality star told the world she hasn't had sex in a very long time.

On Thursday, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum posted a series of bikini shots on her IG, showing off her incredible physique.

Brandi posed for the hot pics in a pink two-piece with matching heart-shaped sunglasses and tan Ugg boots, while sipping a bottle of Usual Wines from a straw.

In the caption, Brandi wrote that she was enjoying an early weekend staycation with her bestie -- James Maas.

You may recall ... Brandi was singing a different tune last December when she revealed on "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" that she hadn't had sex for over a year because of a medical issue that had disfigured her face.

Brandi has met with several doctors, including "Botched" star Dr. Terry Dubrow. Brandi told Terry she was struggling to find the root issue and medications meant to alleviate the problem have done nothing.

Play video content TMZ.com

At the time, Dubrow told us he was going to meet with Brandi to discuss her options, including surgery.