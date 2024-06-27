Brandi Glanville Defends Kenya Moore Over Oral Sex Posters

Brandi Glanville is coming to Kenya Moore's defense after the 'RHOA' star exited season 16 of the Bravo series following misconduct claims involving posters of a cast member allegedly performing oral sex ... pointing the guilty finger at producers for the drama.

Brandi -- who previously accused Bravo's Andy Cohen of sexual harassment -- took to X Wednesday evening and called out the drama unfolding on the network ... including physical fighting between costars on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

She then touched on Kenya's suspension and subsequent exit from the new season of 'RHOA,' which occurred after KM allegedly showed sexually explicit images of newcomer Brittany Eady.

Brandi sounded off ... "Where is HR now? Also Im pretty sure producers pushed Kenya to show that video. They know what is going to happen before it does."

As she continued, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star accused producers of knowing another 'RHOBH' alum, Taylor Armstrong, was being physically abused by her husband, Russell Armstrong -- who took his own life in August 2011.

In another post, she added ... "Create the villain, enable the villain, praise the villain, then punish the villain, for being… a villain."

Some have called Brandi out for being hypocritical ... pointing to her slap of Lisa Vanderpump on 'RHOBH' as an example. Brandi has doubled down on her stance, however ... saying her incident wasn't the same as she wasn't trying to hurt LVP.

Brandi's defense comes after TMZ broke the story ... where we confirmed Kenya was weighing all her options after tension with Bravo over her suspension and exit. Though sources tell us she wasn't fired ... as Bravo is holding the door open for a possible return.

Kenya is focusing on her daughter following the drama, saying as much in her first statement on the matter Wednesday. As the reality star put it ... she and her daughter "will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected."