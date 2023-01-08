'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Says Her Endless Divorce Drags on Because No Prenup

Play video content TMZ.com

Kenya Moore is hoping to get things squared away with her divorce soon ... but she makes it clear, there's still one huge roadblock.

We got the "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star out in New York and asked about her split with her estranged husband, Marc Daly ... which she called the world's longest divorce.

Kenya tells us it's been a long time coming because they didn't have a prenup ... and dividing up the spoils of the marriage isn't as easy as it seems.

As we reported, KM and Marc called it quits after 2 years of marriage ... way back in September 2019. She filed for divorce in May 2021.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At the time of their split she said, "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage" ... adding that their daughter Brooklyn would be her main focus.

True to form ... she offered motherhood advice to mommy-to-be Keke Palmer, who recently revealed her pregnancy.

As far as when she'll become officially single ... she has high hopes it'll all be done in time for hot girl summer!

Play video content