Kenya Moore Splits from Husband Marc Daly After 2 Years

TMZ/Getty

Kenya Moore is calling it quits with her husband, Marc Daly, after just over 2 years of marriage.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star says it's with "profound sadness" that she is divorcing Daly. She adds ... "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage."

Kenya added, in a statement to People, her daughter, Brooklyn, is and will always be her sole focus and concern.

Daly reportedly says he made the decision to split from Kenya, but they will continue to co-parent their daughter in a loving way. He also issued a thinly-veiled legal threat, saying ... "Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits."

Kenya and Marc tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in St. Lucia in June 2017. After struggling to get pregnant for months, Kenya posted an ultrasound in June 2018 to prove she was expecting at age 49. She gave birth to Brooklyn -- who she calls her "miracle baby" -- in November.

Kenya's relationship with Marc ruffled some feathers among the 'RHOA' cast and crew because of his alleged unwillingness to be part of the the show.