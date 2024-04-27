Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Hit Vegas Hot Spot with Patrick, Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back to jet-setting ... hitting the Las Vegas Strip for a fun night of drinks with their best couple pals, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Taylor, Travis, Patrick and Brittany pulled up to Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort & Casino.

While definitely an L.V. hot spot ... it's a bit more secluded, tucked away inside the Proper Eats Food Hall in the hotel -- where the celebrity quartet was less likely to be spotted.

It seems they were quite successful in keeping their night lowkey, at least so far ... 'cause footage of the double date hasn't leaked on social media yet -- a bit shocking given the collective star power.

So, it appears the couple chemistry is alive and well ... obviously, Patrick and Travis became fast friends after the Chiefs drafted PM -- and, Taylor and Brittany hit it off after Taylor started dating TK and attending K.C. games.

The group partied together after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl back in February ... but, have mostly gone their separate ways since. Brittany Mahomes did shout out Taylor when she released her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" last week.

Most recently, Taylor and Travis hit up Coachella ... kissing just about everywhere they could find space for themselves while Patrick and Britt were spotted down in Cabo where some Raiders fans gave them some guff.

Play video content 4/18/24 TMZSports.com