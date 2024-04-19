Brittany Mahomes Hyped Over Taylor Swift's New Album Release, 'Let's Go'

Brittany Mahomes showed big love to her new BFF Taylor Swift on Thursday ... taking some time out of her vacation to praise the pop star for her new album.

Britt and her NFL star hubby, Patrick Mahomes, were on a trip to celebrate one of their pal's birthdays when T-Swift dropped "The Tortured Poets Department" ... but Britt was able to slip away for a minute to take to her social media page to express how excited she was for the work.

Mrs. Mahomes shared a screenshot of Tay Tay's album art on an Instagram story ... and wrote, "Let's goooooo 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

Of course, Britt's become good friends with Swift over the last few months ... after the "Bad Blood" crooner began dating Patrick's go-to target on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.

When it comes to Patrick, he's yet to go public with his feelings on the new Swift songs ... but we know he's a huge fan of hers, saying recently she's one of the most down-to-earth celebs he's ever met.