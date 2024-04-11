Brittany Mahomes Ditches Signature Blonde Locks for 'Spicy' Red Hair

Brittany Mahomes has debuted a fiery new look ... ditching her classic blonde locks for bright red hair, and she honestly looks like a whole other person.

Patrick Mahomes' wife shared her hair transformation with her followers Wednesday, posting a series of close-up pics to her feed. Brittany was clearly feeling the look -- as she beamed while posing in a black crop top and jeans. She added ... "Feeling spicy."

While it's unclear if BM simply dyed her hair or if she's rocking a wig, -- she credited hairstylist Laura Beth Cabott for the noteworthy new 'do. Laura Beth has worked with Brittany on a number of occasions, including last year's Met Gala and the 2023 ESPYS.

Either way, the feedback on Brittany's new look has certainly been a favorable one ... as thousands flocked to the comments to praise BM as a redhead. Although, new bestie Taylor Swift has yet to give the post any love on social media.

This change seems to have happened fairly recently ... since Brittany noticeably still had her signature blonde hair while watching Monday's total solar eclipse with her family.

WHOLESOME: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ran to protect the eyes of his 3-year-old daughter from the solar eclipse.



❤️❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/0xvUaazQGc — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 9, 2024 @_MLFootball

Brittany filmed her NFL star husband as he tried to protect their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, during the eclipse -- as she kept looking up at the sky.