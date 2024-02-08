Brittany Mahomes Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie

Patrick Mahomes has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated countless times, but it's his wife who's getting the shine now -- Brittany was just named a rookie for the publication's swimsuit issue.

S.I. and Brittany shared the big news on Thursday ... showing the Kansas City Chiefs partner sporting several red one-pieces and bikinis during a photoshoot in Belize.

S.I. Swim editor M.J. Day addressed the decision to feature the famous WAG this year ... saying, "Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse."

"Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide."

Brittany -- who married Patrick in 2022 -- also spoke out on the honor ... calling it a dream come true and hoping her spread inspires women all over.

"I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams," the mother of two said.

It's huge for the family ... and comes just days before Patrick's huge Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.