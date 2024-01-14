Brittany Mahomes Posts 'Twinning' Photos With Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes is headed to the next playoff round, but the happiest person in his household has to be his wife, Brittany ... who posted a crap load of photos with her new twin.

The mother-of-two and former college soccer star shared the pics from Saturday night's 26-7 Chiefs win where she posed with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

TS and BM hit a series of poses ranging from cute and flirty to downright silly ... and close friend and fellow WAG Lyndsay Bell hopped in for a couple pics too.

Mahomes made reference to their matching puff jackets -- emblazoned with the names of their footballing beaus on the back -- in her caption, writing "Twinning & Winning💯."

On top of taking in games together, the dynamic duo have hung out several times including dinners in NYC ... where Mahomes rubbed elbows with celebs like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Most recently, the friends (along with Bell) grabbed dinner at Spago in L.A. last weekend when the Chiefs came to town to play the Chargers.

Some of their time together has drawn mixed reactions -- remember their "cringe" handshake during October -- but the duo doesn't seem to care what anyone thinks ... easy to do when you're part of the uber-rich.

